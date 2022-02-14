Ontario Premier Doug Ford is making an announcement Monday morning as Ontario continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and admissions to provincial hospitals and intensive care units.

Ford is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. and will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

You’ll be able to watch it live in this story.

In a news briefing Friday where Ford declared a state of emergency in response to convoy protests against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said that the province is “on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan.”

Ford added that a plan is in the works to remove the vaccine passport system. The system, which requires people to show proof that they have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before entering some settings, was first implemented in September.

On Sunday, the province reported 1,540 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, of which 402 were in intensive care.

That’s down from the 1,704 hospitalizations and 414 ICU patients reported Saturday, though not all hospitals share data on weekends.

The province also saw 18 more deaths linked to COVID-19, pushing the official death toll to 12,093.

Nearly 31.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 89.4 per cent of Ontarians five years and over having one dose and 84.9 per cent having two.