



Leanne Jones, 32, had fretted all night over baby macaw Missy, who flew into the tree on Friday afternoon and stayed in the branches through the night. Sister Toni-Anne, 33, then attempted to scale the tree and rescue the bird, before becoming trapped. Leanne recalled: “My sister is a bit like Houdini, and I was like, ‘uh do you think you can try and get up this tree?

“It was so windy – she was like, ‘I’m stuck!'” Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue services received a call at 9:51 to help stranded Toni-Anne, dispatching crews from Trowbridge and nearby Chippenham, plus a fire engine from Warminster and Devizes with a 12 meter-long ladder. Although able to rescue Toni-Anne, the same could not be said for macaw Missy. Leanne then hired a cherry picker and scaled the trunk herself.

She said: “I’m absolutely terrified of heights, but I didn’t want to risk her flying off. She didn’t budge, she let me pick her up and was kissing all over my face. “She was freezing cold and very hungry but she was fine.” She added: “She hadn’t flown before and so it was completely my fault. “I was sat in the garden having lunch with her and she was just sat on the table with me, pinching a bit of lunch off my nephew’s plate. READ MORE: Kate ‘really upset’ after Meghan Markle’s ‘foot-stamping’ rant

“By the time I’d got round the back I didn’t know where she was.” They finally located the bird in a nearby park, but as it was getting dark, efforts to find a long-enough ladder were fruitless. Leanne said: “When it started to get light she started talking away and she attempted to try and fly down, but as she was going towards the edge of the branch part of it snapped. “She was hanging on by her foot upside down and tried to flap and come back to me but she couldn’t as it was really windy.”

Sister Toni-Anne attempted to climb the tree after Leanne’s cousin scaled a tree in a neighbouring garden to rescue the bird. After Toni-Anne was helped down by the rescue crews, Leanne was desperate to find a solution for young parrot Missy. She hired a cherry picker from a local company in the area for £100, and went after her beloved bird, despite her fear of heights. She said: “I was shaking like a leaf getting down! 1565485

“It really is amazing, so many people out looking for Missy, so many people were offering to help and turning up with poles.” She quipped: “Don’t assume a baby parrot can’t fly!” A statement from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”









