A Quick Take On Patria Investments

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) went public in January 2021, raising approximately $512 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $17.00 per share.

The firm provides investors with access to alternative investments in Latin America.

Accordingly, my short-term outlook on PAX is a Hold.

Company

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based Patria was founded to provide global investors with investment access to institutional equity investments in private companies in the Latin America region.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Saigh, who was previously a CEO and CFO of Drogasil, a drugstore chain in Brazil.

PAX seeks investment from limited partners which include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, funds of funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices.

In addition, the firm finds suitable private companies to either invest in through minority interest purchases or through outright acquisition.

Management says more than 60% of its current limited partners have been investing in the firm for more than 10 years.

Patria’s Recent Financial Performance

In the past 12 months, PAX’ stock price has dropped 19.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 12.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For Patria

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,390,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,100,000,000 Price / Sales 10.36 Enterprise Value / Sales 9.51 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 15.83 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $22,990,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 86.65% Earnings Per Share $0.94

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Vinci Partners (NASDAQ:VINP); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Vinci Partners Patria Investments Variance Price / Sales 8.58 10.36 20.7% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.57 9.51 70.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.94 15.83 59.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $38,960,000 $22,990,000 -41.0% Revenue Growth Rate 34.0% 86.7% 154.6%

Commentary On Patria

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted that it believes it is a year ahead of schedule in raising its next flagship investment fund.

Additionally, management briefly discussed the previously announced combination with Chile-based Moneda Asset Management, which will provide PAX with an alternative credit investment platform in the region and expand its ability to participate in PIPE transactions.

The company sees global investors reducing the number of their GP relationships, so is seeking to provide one-stop-shop capabilities to garner more investment wallet share.

In the call, CEO Saigh focused on its infrastructure Fund IV portfolio successes, notably in the telecom infrastructure and the renewable energy sectors.

As to its financial results, fee revenues grew in Q3 2021 by 16% quarter-over-quarter although total revenue dropped from a lumpy Q2 result.

Looking ahead, management expects fee related earnings to increase by over 50% in 2022 and fee related earnings margin to be in ‘the low fifty percent range.’

On the dividend, the management cited its $0.85/share dividend in 2021 as creating a 5% yield on its IPO share price, or 4x yield of an S&P 500 index fund, and believes that the firm is well positioned to produce further growth in 2022.

The company is also still on the lookout for additional M&A opportunities and has $200 million in cash to work with, so I see management as likely to make a significant acquisition in 2022.

Regarding valuation, PAX is more richly valued than Vinci Partners, and as a result has a lower forward dividend yield, at 3.18% versus 5.05% for VINP.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a rising interest rate environment and its negative effects on emerging market economies, although with the Moneda acquisition, management views this as presenting greater opportunities.

An additional risk is dropping valuations for technology companies, which have been hard hit by the rising interest rate backdrop.

With private equity firms providing a significant amount of their valuation and dividend yield upside from harvesting winning investments and their related performance fees, if those investment valuations have dropped, those reduced gains will filter through to a lower bottom line.

Given the high likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022, it is difficult to come up with an enthusiastic upside catalyst for the stock over the near-term.

Accordingly, my outlook on PAX is a Hold.