On the news of a film adaptation, he added: “I’m open to ideas. I think he [Steven Knight] wants to, but I haven’t read anything.”

With so many spoilers flying around, loyal fans are keen to know if the potential BBC streaming date of February 27 is correct or not.

Confused @mum22chaps tweeted: “There is nothing on the BBC official Peaky Blinders page yet.”

@AVIR_AGGARWAL02 fanatic believes that the show will be launched in March: “#PeakyBlinders #S06 E1 will premiere on #BBC on March 20, 2022.”

The trailer on the BBC website was enough for @Deadley_Alli: “Peaky blinders trailer on BBC I’m alive.” (sic)

Long time BBC observer @con_bod added: “If it’s one thing the BBC know how to do well it’s make a good crime drama. line of duty, luther, sherlock, peaky blinders, time etc. all hits no misses.” (sic)

Peaky Blinders season 5 is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.