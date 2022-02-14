Sponsored Video


On the news of a film adaptation, he added: “I’m open to ideas. I think he [Steven Knight] wants to, but I haven’t read anything.” 

With so many spoilers flying around, loyal fans are keen to know if the potential BBC streaming date of February 27 is correct or not. 

Confused @mum22chaps tweeted: “There is nothing on the BBC official Peaky Blinders page yet.”

@AVIR_AGGARWAL02 fanatic believes that the show will be launched in March: “#PeakyBlinders #S06 E1 will premiere on #BBC on March 20, 2022.” 

The trailer on the BBC website was enough for @Deadley_Alli: “Peaky blinders trailer on BBC I’m alive.” (sic)

Long time BBC observer @con_bod added: “If it’s one thing the BBC know how to do well it’s make a good crime drama. line of duty, luther, sherlock, peaky blinders, time etc. all hits no misses.” (sic)

Peaky Blinders season 5 is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.