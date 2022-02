Pelzer man discovers gift after medical diagnosis Updated: 11:24 AM EST Feb 12, 2022



LARRY JOE LAMBERT FROM PELZER HAS A MUSICAL GIFT. BUT WHAT MAKES HIS GIFT SO SPECIAL IS THAT HE DIDN’T LET AN UNEXPECTED DIAGNOSIS SIDELINE HIM FROM SHARING THAT GIFT WYFF WSNEOR F PHOTOJOURNALIST CHIP BAISDEN HAS HIS STORY. HERE, I FEEL LIKE THAT THIS THIS TALENT AND THIS GIFT I’VE HAD IS DOESN’T COME FROM FROM ME. THERE’S A VERSE THAT SAYS MY BELL’S BEEN RUN, BUT IT’S NEREV DONE YOU KEEP ON RINGING THAT THING. I’M GOING TO SCREAM. ALWAYS WANTED TO PLAY ON STAGE NOT ALWAYS WANTED THAT DREAM OF A LIFE OF TRAVELING AND PLAYING GUITAR. I BEGAN BUYING RECORDS AND TAPES IN THE 70S. I WAS A HUGE. END OF JACKSON BROWNE LYNYRD SKYNYRD AND GREGG ALLMAN AND DUANE ALLNMA WERE PROBABLY MY BIGGEST INFLUENC ON MY GUITAR PLAYING. I’VE GOT ON STAGE THE ELECTRICITY AND THE ENERGY HERE THE APPLAUSE HEAR THE HOOPS HEAD TO HAULERS IT. IT ENERGIZES ME ON THE INSIDE IN THE WAY. I JUST C’A’T EVEN PUT IN THE WORDS. I’M A PERSON OF FAITH AND ANID NEI VER WERE SAW MYSELF AS A GUITAR PLAYER BEFORE I LOST MY SIVION. SIX AM IS GETTING DOWN TOHE T WIRE. MY NAME IS LARRY JOE LAMBERT, AND I’VE BEEN VISUALLY IMPAIRED HIM BLIND SINCE THE WINNER OF 1978. YEP STRAIGHT AHEAD. IAS WEI BNG LOOKED AT OHIO STATE USED TO COME TO MY SCHOOLS THE IRONTON FIGHTING TIGERSND A IRONS IN OHIO THE LIGHT WOODY HAYES SAW ME PLAY. I WAS A SOPHOMORE AND I KNOW FOR A FACT THAT HE SAID THAT YOUNG MAN HAS A LOT OF PROBLEMS. I WANT TO KEEP AN EYE ON HIM. ‘W’LL BE WATCHING HIM WAS VERY GIFTED VERY TALENTED POWER HITTER FOOTBALL BASEBALL WRESTLING AND I COULDN’T HIT ANYTHING THAT THAT DAY IN PRACTICE. I MEAN NOTHING AND THE COACH THROUGH 5200 PITCHES AND HE KNEW THAT THERE WAS SOMETHING WRONG AND I NOTICED IN THE CENTER OF VISION THE RIGHT EYE OF BLURRY SPOT ABOUT THE SIZE OF PALM OF A MAN SANTA CIRCULAR SPOT, AND THERE WAS A TUMOR DISCOVERED ROUGHLY THE SIZE OF A LARGE ORANGE. OPTIC NERVES ON THE BASE OF MY BRAIN IT DEPLETED THE SWITCH WI THIN ABOUT A YEAR. IT WAS ALL GONE AND I WENT FROM BEING PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR AND YOU KNOW ATHLETES AND GUYS THE SCHOOL TO JUST BEING A GUY THAT WENT BLIND. THAT WAS A FORMER SPORTS STAND OUT. WE,LL IT’S FIVE AM AND MY FACE IS ON FIRE. SO WHAT WERE BURNS MY SKIN AFTER I WENT BLIND I DEVELOPED WITH HIM ONE TO TWO YEARS THE ABILITY TO PLAY JAZZ BESLU BLUEGRASS FOLK ROCK COUNTRY AND I CAN PLAY ANYTHING AND IT JUST SORT OF HAENPPED. NO, I DID NOT SELL MY SOUL TO THE DEVIL TO BE A LEAD GUITAR PLAYER. I’ AM PERSON OF FAITH AND AND I I NEVER SAW MYSELF AS A GUITAR PLAYER BEFORE I LOST MY VISION I DECIDED AFTER I WENT BLIND TO BE INPEDENDENT. I DECIDED TO LIVE MY LIFE. YOU HAVE TO MASTER YOUR DISABILITY. BUT IT WILL MASTER YOU KISS. WE DON’T POSITIVITY I FEED ON MY GUITAR AND I FEED ON LOVE. I WANT TO IN COINS THIS SOUNDS YOU KNOW, I WANT TO LOVE PEOPLE AND BE KIND OF PEOEPL AND AND YOU CAST THAT OUT ON THE WATERS, AND IT’LL IT’LL COME BACK TO YOU. HOPEFULLY, YOU KNOW. THAT WAS PHOTOJOURNALIST CHIP BAISDEN BRING