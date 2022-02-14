Peter Andre in 'horrific knife incident' as attackers 'threatened to finish me there and then'

Peter Andre has opened up about being involved in a “horrific knife incident” where a group of men “threatened to finish me there and then”.

The ordeal happened in a nightclub in Sydney when Pete was in his twenties and saw a “group of guys” cornered the 48 year old and holding a knife up to the Mysterious Girl singer’s throat.

Pete wrote about the terrifying experience in his new! magazine column as he reflected on his life and 30-year career,

Discussing the impact the incident had on him, Pete wrote that it taught him life can change in a “split second”.



The star, who rose to fame in the 1990s, said: “A lot of incredible things have happened over the past 30 years, from winning awards to world tours, to the ultimate blessing of having my children.

“But there have been some challenging times, too.”





The dad-of-four continued in his column: “When asked about the bullying and racism that I and my siblings suffered as kids in Australia, I recalled a horrific incident in a nightclub in Sydney.”

“A group of guys cornered me and one of them put a knife to my throat and threatened to finish me there and then.”

Pete admits the moment left him feeling “very wary and uncomfortable” whenever he visiting nightclubs after.





Explaining the lasting effects, he said: “That night really scared me and put me off going to places like clubs for a while.

“I did go to them again in my thirties, but I always felt very wary and uncomfortable. That incident made me realise how life can change in a split second.”

But the actor says it also made him appreciate how much things have changed over the years.

He said: “But it is also incredible to look back at how much things have changed.

“I went from being bullied and unaccepted to accepted and loved, although I suffered with horrendous anxiety.



“But I’ll be 49 next week, and to get to this age and to start to feel content and happy is a wonderful thing.”

Pete adds that he’s “grateful” to be in the position he’s in now personally, and at a point in his career where he can turn down jobs he doesn’t want to do.

He said: “I have children, I’ve settled down with Emily, and work-wise I’m at the point where I can pick and choose the jobs I want to do – and to me there’s nothing better than that.



“So all in all I’m very grateful for the good and the bad times for bringing me to right now in one piece.”

Pete’s career took off in the early 1990s and he released his hit song Mysterious Girl in 1995.

The single hit number two in the UK singles charts before climbing to the number one spot when it was re-released in 2004 following Pete’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.





It was during the show that he met his first wife, former glamour model Katie Price.

The pair share two children – Junior, 16, and Princess, 14 – while Pete is also dad to Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with his second wife, NHS doctor Emily Andrea.

For the latest updates on Peter Andre and his family, sign up to OK!'s daily celebrity newsletter.