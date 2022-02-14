While nearly three (2.8) million people are currently receiving PIP, thousands more are missing out. They could be owed £608 a month to help them meet the higher cost of living and pay for help around the home.
PIP payments are for UK residents who are living with a health condition or disability that affects their everyday life and are paid by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The amount of PIP someone receives depends on the severity of their illness and how much it affects their ability to carry out everyday tasks.
Latest figures show that one in three claimants (35 percent) are receiving the highest level of award.
This works out at £608 a month or £7,296 a year if someone qualifies for both the daily living and mobility rate.
More than a million people are claiming PIP for psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, stress and mood disorders.
Almost another million receive the DWP benefit because they suffer from Musculoskeletal disease which includes muscle or joint pain and arthritic conditions.
Thousands more have neurological disease including epilepsy and multiple sclerosis or respiratory disease.
Furthermore, people can make a claim if Covid has made a previous disability or condition worse.
PIP benefits are not means tested, so income and savings will not affect a person’s claim.
Applications will need to be assessed by an independent healthcare professional to help the DWP work out how much an applicant could be entitled to and could take up to six months.
Campaigners say people should be checking their benefit entitlement at least every six months.
PIP and Universal Credit could also mean people qualify for a Disabled Facilities Grant worth up to £30,000, a council tax reduction and the Motability Scheme.
In total 19 conditions typically qualify for PIP:
Malignant disease
Skin disease
Infectious disease
Cardiovascular disease
Gastrointestinal disease
Haematological disease
Diseases of the liver, gallbladder and biliary tract
Respiratory disease
Diseases of the immune system
Musculoskeletal disease
Autoimmune disease
Genitourinary disease
Endocrine disease
Metabolic disease
Neurological disease
Visual disease
Psychiatric disorders
Multisystem and extremes of age
Hearing disorders