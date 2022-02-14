Visit Calais and enjoy local French cuisine, while explore its rich and unique history.
Perfect for a trip with family or friends, it’s a great idea for a weekend activity.
In addition, this low price allows customers to spend even more money on-board at World Duty Free and they can get up to 50 percent off UK high street prices.
Including alcohol, fragrances and cosmetics, duty free is the perfect place to shop.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.