Dear Mother Nature: Can I save money by helping you?

Because the Earth is so large and complex, it makes sense that there are many ways to define and practice sustainability. 

Gabby Barber, sustainable research and conservation specialist

I like to think that anything that promotes healthy ecosystems and happy people is sustainable, but this is still quite broad. There are lots of trends and companies that have made sustainability more popular. Unfortunately, most of these trends and products are not affordable enough for most of us to fully support. On the other hand, there are ways that being sustainable actually saves us money! Here are some examples.

Although there is some academic debate regarding exact savings, you’re likely to save money if you employ a sustainable thermostat routine.

1. Being friends with your thermostat will help your power bill

I’m sure that by now “Dear Mother Nature” readers know all about energy efficiency, and here is where it pays off — literally! Almost half of the average household’s energy bill is spent on heating and cooling the home. Although there is some academic debate regarding exact savings, you’re likely to save money if you employ a sustainable thermostat routine.



