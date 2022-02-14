Dear Mother Nature: Can I save money by helping you?

Because the Earth is so large and complex, it makes sense that there are many ways to define and practice sustainability.

I like to think that anything that promotes healthy ecosystems and happy people is sustainable, but this is still quite broad. There are lots of trends and companies that have made sustainability more popular. Unfortunately, most of these trends and products are not affordable enough for most of us to fully support. On the other hand, there are ways that being sustainable actually saves us money! Here are some examples.

1. Being friends with your thermostat will help your power bill

I’m sure that by now “Dear Mother Nature” readers know all about energy efficiency, and here is where it pays off — literally! Almost half of the average household’s energy bill is spent on heating and cooling the home. Although there is some academic debate regarding exact savings, you’re likely to save money if you employ a sustainable thermostat routine.

If you have a manual or basic programmable thermostat, it is best to sleep in colder temperatures regardless of the season. Also, you can turn your heater or A/C down or off when you leave the house. If you have a more advanced smart thermostat, you will have more options to specialize your home’s temperature, which will increase your savings. Taking advantage of clothing layers and fans will goes a long way, too!

2. Buying less means less spending

Okay, this one seems like a no-brainer, but it’s a good reminder! With the convenience of online shopping and a plethora of physical stores, we can buy almost anything we want whenever we want. It’s easy for us to get carried away with this luxury and end up throwing away our purchases.

While this can mean finding out that the top that looked fabulous at the store gets unworn at home, it can also apply to food. The North American United Nations Environment Program reported that 30-40% of food in America goes uneaten. This means every person wastes about 20 pounds of food every month. Ouch!

Perhaps we could benefit from conducting an audit of our spending and analyzing what we actually need. If we find that we would be better off with a more frugal budget, the savings will come naturally, and Mother Nature will thank us. Besides, “fast fashion” in the form of cheap, mass-produced clothes, often comes from child labor and other forms of human exploitation.

3. Be conscientious

This last tip is intentionally vague because I believe it can be applied to anything! This entire article can be boiled down to this: be aware of the resources you use. Money is a resource, as is electricity. So turn off the lights and water when you’re not using them and try to avoid being wasteful. Be kind to yourself and remember that all that matters is that we try.

“Dear Mother Nature” is written by Gabby Barber, a sustainable research and conservation specialist. If you have a question about sustainability and environmental stewardship you would like answered in “Dear Mother Nature,” please send it to [email protected] For more tips and knowledge about sustainability, visit sustainability.okstate.edu or follow the Oklahoma State University Sustainability Office on all social media platforms @OSUGreen.