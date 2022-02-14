Speaking in the March issue of British Vogue, supermodel Naomi Campbell has confirmed that her baby girl is biologically hers. The fashion icon is pictured holding her newborn daughter on the front cover of Vogue magazine.
In a new tell-all interview Naomi, 51, has opened up about being a parent.
When she was asked about the details around the arrival of her daughter, the star simply replied: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”
While very few people knew that she was even planning parenthood, she revealed that she had a close circle of loved ones rallying around her.
“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” Naomi said.
“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
In May of last year, it was announced that Naomi had become a mother at the age of 50.
The famous model took to Instagram to share the happy news with a picture of her hand holding her daughters’ tiny feet.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life,” she wrote.
At the time, Naomi’s mother Valerie commented: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be a grandmother.”
While the supermodel has mainly kept her cards close to her chest when it comes to motherhood, she did speak about wanting to become a mother in a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard.
“I think about having children all the time,” she admitted.
“But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”
Elsewhere in her interview with British Vogue, Naomi described her experience on the catwalk as an older model.
This season Naomi has walked in shows for Versace, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Lanvin.
She said: “I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18!
“It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’
“I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities,” the star admitted.
Naomi is one of the most successful models of all time and was one of six models of her generation to be declared a “supermodel”.
In August 1988, she made history by becoming the first black model to ever appear on the cover of French Vogue, after designer Yves St. Laurent threatened to withdraw his advertising from the magazine if it didn’t place Naomi on its cover.
See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 22nd February.