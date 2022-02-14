José María Mañaricua, president of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs, said: “Most of the holidays are already booked to Portugal, Greece or Turkey, especially as requirements when returning to the UK were lifted.”

The UK scrapped travel testing for returning tourists last week and fully vaccinated Britons will now only need to fill in the passenger locator form after returning to the UK.

Mañaricua said: “It is clear that we have made progress, but we do not understand why a PCR and not an antigen test is required.”

British tourists are not allowed to use NHS tests for travel purposes so will need to pay for the PCR tests if needed.