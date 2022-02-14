Sponsored Video


Happy Super Bowl! Although I sat in front of the TV for an eternity* tonight, I couldn’t tell you what the final score of the game was — but what I could tell you is that some of the star-studded attendees included none other than the Carter family.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs

*It’s been a long day — I’m sorry.

Yup, before the show, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were hanging out. Perhaps unsurprising, given that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation produced the halftime show, but a delight nonetheless!


Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

I know I shouldn’t find it surprising that Blue Ivy isn’t a baby anymore, but I do. 

He even took a photo of Blue Ivy…


Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Nay, multiple photos…


Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

…which she seemed to approve of.


Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

But that’s not all! Bey herself appeared to also be in the crowd, and the two were vibing to the halftime show!


NBC / Via Twitter: @bey_access





