Super Bowl Awkward Moments 2022

The best part of the show, TBH.
On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Better than the touchdowns, interceptions, or field goals are the awkward moments throughout the show.
So, here are some of those awkward AF moments:
2.
The Polestar commercial appeared to take some jabs at Tesla, promising “no conquering Mars” and “no greenwashing.”
4.
People also called out the awkward celeb pairings in the commercials this year, like Brie Larson and Eugene Levy for Nissan:
6.
Singer Mickey Guyton — who sang the National Anthem — was incorrectly labeled Jhené Aiko, who sang “America the Beautiful,” SMH.
10.
50 Cent suffered a lip sync fail during his surprise performance of “In Da Club”:
11.
And people called out Eminem for seemingly lipping to a pre-recorded track for the one song he performed, “Lose Yourself”:
12.
And lastly, referees missed this blatant penalty, where you can see Jalen Ramsey’s helmet clearly being pulled by Tee Higgins: