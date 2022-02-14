Sponsored Video


The best part of the show, TBH.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Better than the touchdowns, interceptions, or field goals are the awkward moments throughout the show.


Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

So, here are some of those awkward AF moments:

1.

For starters, there were an overwhelming amount of crypto commercials:

2.

The Polestar commercial appeared to take some jabs at Tesla, promising “no conquering Mars” and “no greenwashing.”

Super Bowl Awkward Moments 2022

Polestar fires shots at Tesla and Volkswagen, promises ‘no compromises’ in Super Bowl ad https://t.co/DbgssWREF5


Polestar

People thought it was a shot at Tesla because its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has said he plans to get an orbit to Mars by 2024. The company has also been accused of greenwashing, or really overselling and overstating how eco-friendly the company is. More on that here.

4.

People also called out the awkward celeb pairings in the commercials this year, like Brie Larson and Eugene Levy for Nissan:


Nissan

6.

Singer Mickey Guyton — who sang the National Anthem — was incorrectly labeled Jhené Aiko, who sang “America the Beautiful,” SMH.

7.

Kanye West attended — and probably paid a shit ton of money — just to watch the game like this:

8.

Doja Cat made this face on the jumbotron:


NBC

10.

50 Cent suffered a lip sync fail during his surprise performance of “In Da Club”:

Super Bowl Awkward Moments 2022

How you gonna be in the industry for that many years and fuck up your own lipsync.. 💀😂😂😂 #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowl #lipsync


NBC

11.

And people called out Eminem for seemingly lipping to a pre-recorded track for the one song he performed, “Lose Yourself”:

Super Bowl Awkward Moments 2022

Anyone else catch Eminem lip syncing? 🤣😂🤣😂. Lowers the mic and he was still magically singing.


Twitter: @TonightsCode

12.

And lastly, referees missed this blatant penalty, where you can see Jalen Ramsey’s helmet clearly being pulled by Tee Higgins:

Super Bowl Awkward Moments 2022

Bengals’ Tee Higgins gets away with a clear facemask on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey.

Refs miss it, and Cincinnati takes the lead in #SuperBowl


NBC

You can read more Super Bowl coverage here.





