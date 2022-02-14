We are a rapidly growing digital music and artist services company with more than 100 employees globally. As a result of our close relationships with independent artists, managers and record labels, we have a unique opportunity to forge new ground in how web3 can help musicians engage with more fans and grow their income. Further, our dynamic and industry-leading technology team allows us to innovate and integrate quickly, to take advantage of opportunities.

We are looking for and independent contractor who is and experienced and passionate blockchain expert to lead our web3 efforts in the areas of NFTs, DAOs and tokens. Given the strategic importance of web3 to the future of music, and the innovative nature of this work, you will work directly with the founder and CEO and other senior executives to successfully break new ground at the intersection of music and web3.

This position will be remote, but the selected individual must reside in the United States of America in either in New York City, NY or Miami, FL.

What this role will do:

Work with the senior executives and other team members to develop and implement various web3 strategies and tactics for the Company and for our clients (independent musicians, managers, and record labels)

Work with content creators regarding NFT drops. Everything from planning to execution.

Work with prospective buyers as needed.

Systemize and de-risk token operations

Advise/lead community management

What the individual must have:

Significant hands-on knowledge and expertise in blockchain communities

Viewpoint on the near-term future of web3 and how the various dimensions of innovation may impact music and musicians (e.g. blockchain generally, tokenized music rights, the metaverse, NFTs, etc.)

Understanding of the regulations and compliance issues in web3

Strong leadership and communication skills

Experience launching a token and gaining exchange listings

What would set the individual apart:

Financial modeling / Excel skills

Spanish language skills a plus.

About Symphonic Distribution

Symphonic Distribution enables content creators to fully maximize their music’s revenue and grow their global audience. The company focuses on working with: record labels, artists, managers, producers, social media influencers, and even distributors just like us to get their messages seen and heard. While our core business is to distribute music digitally and physically for the many talented creators that we have the honor of working with, we focus on a number of services, such as: Physical Distribution, User Generated Content Monetization on YouTube [1,240 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/youtube/”>YouTube, Tik Tok, Triller [54 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/triller/”>Triller, Instagram [291 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/facebook/instagram/”>Instagram, Release Promotion such as Playlist pitching, marketing diagnostics, strategy and a number of other very important services to ensure that creators are maximizing and collecting on as many royalties as possible. Symphonic also showcases one of the largest partnership networks available, partnering with Spotify [2,706 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/spotify/”>Spotify, Apple Music [973 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/apple/apple-music/”>Apple Music, Pandora [495 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/siriusxm/pandora/”>Pandora, Amazon [568 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/amazon/”>Amazon, and many other services where music can be consumed on. Check out more about us on our website at www.symdistro.com