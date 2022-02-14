Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno first rose to fame as a couple on 90 Day Fiancé and has since continued their love story on their spin-off show The Family Chantel. The spinoff series has allowed many fans to witness the growth and progress Chantel and Pedro have made in their relationship, as well as their personal lives. Discover how Pedro and Chantel have transformed their relationship from 90 Day Fiancé season 4 to The Family Chantel season 3 and how they are doing today.

Chantel, Pedro, and their dramatic families were last seen on The Family Chantel season 3. Chantel was busy supporting her sister Winter Everett as she dealt with a painful breakup with her long-term boyfriend Jah, though the Atlanta beauty was also there for her grieving husband. Pedro navigated a difficult time as he traveled to the Dominican Republic to demand answers about his estranged father. This process was made difficult when the women in Pedro’s family mocked his desire to learn about his father and ridiculed him for wanting to get to know his half-siblings. While Pedro has come a long way with his family discovery journey, his relationship with Chantel has also changed significantly over the years.

Forbidden Romance

Chantel and Pedro felt an attraction at first sight when the couple met in the Dominican Republic. However, the couple’s early relationship was riddled with memorable drama extending from their time on 90 Day Fiancé to The Family Chantel season 1. Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas were notoriously suspicious of Pedro’s intentions with their daughter and accused him of “harvesting the American dollar.” There was also tension with Pedro and Chantel’s brother Riverknight Everett, which led to a memorable family fistfight. While the bond between Pedro and Chantel was strong, the couple also faced opposition from Pedro’s family. This led to a feud between Chantel and Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, and mother, Lidia Jimeno.





Rocky Relationship Period

As viewers know, Chantel and Pedro married despite the drama, and he was eventually accepted into her family. Alas, the drama for the couple did not end once they married. Nicole and Chantel were once friends but ended up becoming enemies who clashed on numerous occasions. Nicole, who is very close to Pedro, tried on multiple occasions to break Chantel and Pedro up. She recorded her best friend Coraima Morla dancing with Pedro and sent the video to Chantel. Later on, Nicole also started a rumor that Pedro slept with Coraima. Constant family drama and cheating rumors caused viewers to question if Chantel and Pedro’s marriage was on the rocks.





Matured Married Couple

Even though Chantel and Pedro faced many obstacles, they emerged stronger than ever during The Family Chantel season 3. Chantel demonstrated her trust in Pedro by not being affected by Nicole’s rumors about him, while she also showed growth and maturity by being there for Pedro as he dealt with his family problems. Meanwhile, the Everett family has rallied behind Pedro and formed a far more welcoming family unit. Unfortunately, bad blood still exists with Chantel and Pedro’s family. However, Pedro was also shown having conflicts with his family members. Right now, Chantel and Pedro appear to be in a stable and supportive relationship where they can communicate with each other. Many The Family Chantel fans are happy that Chantel and Pedro have overcome their relationship obstacles.





