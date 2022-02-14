February 9 marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Margaret’s death, and despite the drama that often swirled around the former couple, Roddy Llewellyn was allowed to pay tribute to the memory of his former girlfriend. This visit to Margaret’s interred ashes at King George VI Memorial Chapel was also made possible by her sister, Queen Elizabeth, per the Daily Mail. “It was difficult for the queen, and I felt rather guilty always — having introduced Roddy to Princess Margaret,” Lady Anne Glenconner said in the documentary “Elizabeth: Our Queen,” per People. “But after Princess Margaret’s funeral, the queen, she said, ‘I’d just like to say, Anne, it was rather difficult at moments, but I thank you so much introducing Princess Margaret to Roddy ’cause he made her really happy.'”

Though Margaret and Llewellyn dated for eight years (Llewellyn went on to marry Tatiana Soskin in 1981), he has still maintained an affection for the royal over the years. “I discovered a warm and witty woman, possessing a strong sense of duty and dedication to her country’s interests, who has honored me with her friendship since that first house party that was so filled with fun and laughter,” he told the News of the World of their relationship, per The Telegraph. “In Princess Margaret I found a fine friend who could steady my restless nature and offer wise counsel.”