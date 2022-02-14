If you’re a fan of privacy and love being surrounded by nature, this is the property for you. A massive 233-acre estate is for sale in Ontario, and it shares a lot of similarities with a certain infamous ranch you’ve probably seen on TV.

The property includes a modern home, five ponds, a treehouse, a bunkie for guests, an old barn, and absolutely magical views. It is listed for $2,725,000.

And while this home is located in North Frontenac, Ontario, and not Montana, it definitely looks worthy of the Dutton family. The only thing the Yellowstone cowboys would be missing is the lack of horses and animals.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

You can feel the history of space when you pass the original farmhouse building from the 1860s. You’ll have beautiful nature views as you approach the main house, which has been completely modernized. A life of grandeur with a hint of rustic elegance awaits.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The house itself has a homey wrap-around porch, high vaulted ceilings, exposed brick and wooden accents, a custom chef’s kitchen with island seating for 12, multiple living areas and two indoor fireplaces. There are four bedrooms, two on the main floor with ensuite bathrooms and a total of four bathrooms in the main house.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The open back porch is home to a spacious hydro-pool hot tub, which is not only self-cleaning but is a perfect spot to enjoy the evening sunsets over the trees. This raised deck has a BBQ with areas for seating.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The two-storey treehouse on-site appeals to adults and children alike. It is an insulated little home with its own wrap-around deck, a fire pit, bunk beds and hydro services so you have functioning lights inside and can watch TV.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

If you have a party of overnight guests there is also a bunkhouse where they can stay. It is also insulated with hydro and has its own little porch to enjoy the scenic views.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

You’ll never run out of outdoor activities to enjoy. The five ponds on the property freeze over in the winter for your own private skating rinks. There are 12-kilometres of trails where you can go hiking, ride ATV’s or cross country ski.

Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

While it’s a spacious and private property, you’re close to other attractions such as a golf course, multiple lakes with boat access and nearby shops and gas stations. The sale includes furniture and appliances as well as a John Deere lawn tractor, a snowblower and a cruiser truck to enjoy on the trails.