



Speaking to Sky News from a Ukrainian community centre in Huddersfield, Anastasia Herman explained how President Putin is looming large in her thoughts everyday. She described how he makes her feel scared with his tactics and threats of invasion. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired back at claims made in the past 48 hours about an imminent Russian invasion.

In an frank analysis of the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, she said: “I feel really scared and frightened about it. “Because you don’t really know what to expect from him.” She also described how Putin gives his enemy the feeling that he could strike any moment, and that this is what has left her feeling so concerned. Anastasia said: “It is like anytime, any second.” JUST IN Why Russia wants to invade Ukraine – Pivotal reason behind Putin

The comments come as observers now believe as many as 200,000 Russian troops could be lined up along Ukraine’s border with Russia and Belarus. On Friday, the Foreign Office urged Britons living in Ukraine to immediately get out of the country by commercial means while they still can, amid fears of an imminent invasion. This came despite attempts by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to call for calm as he said Russia’s Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, had assured him Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine. But this claim was thrown into doubt after Mr Shoigu slammed Mr Wallace for the UK’s deliveries of lethal arms and military trainers to Ukraine, which Mr Wallace said were purely for defensive purposes in the case of a potential invasion. READ MORE Russia warning: Moscow cyber arsenal could ‘take down’ foreign military systems in field

In a sobering assessment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We stand on the edge of a precipice and things are as dangerous as I have seen them in Europe for a very, very long time. “The lesson of the last 100 years is that when Poland is threatened with instability, or aggression on the borders of Poland, then we are all threatened and we’re all affected.”









Source link

Related