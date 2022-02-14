Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79, joined Ukraine’s Special Forces unit to learn how to handle an AK-47. Citizens of all ages have been invited to learn how to defend the country following threats of invasion from Russia. Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine “almost immediately”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned.

Boris Johnson has warned an invasion of Ukraine could take place within 48 hours as he urged Vladimir Putin to step back from the “edge of a precipice”.

The Prime Minister said “serious preparations” were being made for a Russian invasion, with around 130,000 troops massed on the borders of Ukraine.

In a message to European allies, Mr Johnson said the world needed to demonstrate the political and economic cost an invasion would have on Russia, including by ending reliance on its gas.

On a visit to Rosyth shipyard in Scotland, he said: “This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation, we are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back.”