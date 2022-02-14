Imperial ended up winning the round, with Jeremy commenting: “Reading have 120, Imperial College, London have 225.
“Well, Reading, you got off to a good start, but you faded a little bit.
“You were unlucky, I think, with how the questions fell.”
Turning to Imperial, the 71-year-old continued: “Congratulations, Imperial, you were a delight to watch as well. You were great.”
University Challenge airs Mondays at 8.30pm on BBC Two.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.