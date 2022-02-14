Imperial ended up winning the round, with Jeremy commenting: “Reading have 120, Imperial College, London have 225.

“Well, Reading, you got off to a good start, but you faded a little bit.

“You were unlucky, I think, with how the questions fell.”

Turning to Imperial, the 71-year-old continued: “Congratulations, Imperial, you were a delight to watch as well. You were great.”

University Challenge airs Mondays at 8.30pm on BBC Two.