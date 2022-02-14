Willie Nelson has covered The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, Chris Stapleton’s ‘I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die’ and Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’ for his next album ‘A Beautiful Time’ due in April.

‘A Beautiful Time’ comes just five months after Willie’s previous album ‘The Willie Nelson Family’ and that one was his second album of 2021, following up ‘That’s Life’ from February 2021.

The new album was produced by Buddy Cannon who also produces Kenny Chesney and has worked with Reba McEntire, George Jones and Merle Haggard.

This album will be Willie’s 72nd solo album. Willie’s first album ‘…And Then I Write’ was released in 1962 and he had already built up a reputation as a successful songwriter with songs like ‘Crazy’ for Patsy Cline, ‘Night Life’ for Ray Price and ‘Hello Walls’ for Faron Young.

‘A Beautiful Time’ tracklisting

01 I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

02 My Heart Was a Dancer

03 Energy Follows Thought

04 Dreamin’ Again

05 I Don’t Go to Funerals

06 A Beautiful Time

07 We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy)

08 Dusty Bottles

09 Me and My Partner

10 Tower of Song

11 Live Every Day

12 Don’t Touch Me There

13 With a Little Help From My Friends

14 Leave You With a Smile

‘A Beautiful Time’ will be released on 29 April 2022, Willie’s 89th birthday.

