'Yellowstone' Fans Have Been Waiting Years for This Thrilling News

Yellowstone is now reaching new heights with its first-ever major award nomination.

While fans of the hit Paramount Network show were still reeling from the heart-stopping season 4 finale, news broke that Yellowstone earned a nomination at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the most recognized honors in the film and television industry. The Kevin Costner-led series is in the running for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (the top category), which recognizes the show’s 21 cast members — including Kevin, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone is up against other highly acclaimed shows, including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Succession, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Squid Game.

Now that the nominations have been announced, Yellowstone’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts are spreading the exciting news with fans. “CONGRATULATIONS! 🎉 It goes without saying that we have the best cast ever. So we’re thrilled to see this recognition,” an Instagram caption read.

Upon hearing about the prestigious SAG Award nomination, Yellowstone fans immediately flooded the Instagram comments section with clapping emojis and cowboy emojis. “Congrats! 👏👏👏 Well deserved nod! 🤠,” one person wrote. “Congratulations! Best show on TV. Hands down! Wouldn’t happen without the cast,” another added. “About d–n time! 👏👏👏,” a different fan said.

Reacting to the incredible news, series cocreator Taylor Sheridan said in a statement: “There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination.”

Since premiering, Yellowstone has received several different nominations, including at the 2021 Primetime Emmys for production design and at the 2019 American Society of Cinematography Awards for cinematography. Now, folks are rooting for the family drama to take home the win next month when the SAG’s 28th award ceremony airs on February 27.

But in case that doesn’t happen, fans are already joking about a worst case scenario. One wrote on social media, “Here’s hoping they win [because] if they don’t John Dutton is gonna send Rip to do some damage 😂.”

