If you are a fan of the hit television series “Yellowstone” you should be happy to know that Hollywood actor Kevin Costner who plays John Dutton is coming to the East Texas town of Tyler, 2 hours from Texarkana.

The event, Silver Celebration Gala features “An Evening with Kevin Costner” and will take place at the UT Tyler Cowan Center in celebration of their 25th Anniversary at 8:30 pm on April 2, 2022. Costner is expected to talk about some of his favorite movie memories and about the popularity of “Yellowstone” which just got renewed for Season 5 on the Paramount Network.

Costner who is considered an A-list celebrity will be heading back to the director’s chair in almost 20 years to direct and star in a new upcoming western saga titled, “Horizon” that is about settlers dealing with expansion and settlement of the American West during the Civil War era, according to Deadline. Filming begins in Utah in late August and no release date has been set for the movie and or how it will be delivered.

Having made a ton of movies over the years, perhaps one of the most memorable roles came in the classic western, “Dances With Wolves that won multiple Oscar Awards and who could forget “Field of Dreams.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Kevin Costner” go on sale Monday, Feb. 21, for Cowan members only from 9 am to 4 pm and March 1, to the general public. Tickets are available at the Cowan Center box office or online at their website. There will also be a dinner and auction, more information on that can be found out here by calling the box office at 903-566-7424.

Did you know that Kevin has his own ranch?

You can keep up with the latest news and updates on “Yellowstone” by checking out the Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

