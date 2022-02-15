Seven of the protesters arrested in connection with a blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing have been granted bail but those accused of conspiration to murder RCMP officers remain behind bars.

The first 11 protesters to be arrested ahead of two others who were taken into custody later on Monday made their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon on charges that include conspiracy to murder, mischief and possession of a weapon.

The on-and-off blockade of the normally busy border crossing by people opposed to COVID-19 health restrictions has lasted more than two weeks.

The arrests followed an RCMP raid of trailers in the early morning hours on Monday when officers seized guns, body armour, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Conspiracy to murder police officers

Most of the accused face charges of mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Four also face an additional charge of conspiracy to murder with one man also charged with uttering threats.

In a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed the conspiracy charge related to allegations the four were planning to kill officers.

“I can tell you that it was toward RCMP members,” said RCMP Chief Supt. Trevor Daroux.

“We worked very closely with our Crown in ensuring we had the evidence going forward to lay the charge and put it before the courts.”

Roommate co-workers charged

Prosecutor Steven Johnston and defence lawyer Yoav Niv have made arrangements for most of the accused to be released on bail. Those facing conspiracy to murder charges must have a bail hearing before a superior court judge at a later date.

Despite court docs showing they are from Magrath and Raymond, Alta., it came to light that the four youngest people charged are co-workers in Calgary with three of the friends living in the city as roommates.

Since the early morning hours on Monday, at least 13 people were arrested in relation to a protest against pandemic restrictions near the main U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta.

Here are the names, charges, ages and hometowns for the accused, who all live in Alberta.

Ursula Allred, 22, Magrath.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Luke Berk, 62, Red Deer.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Chris Carbert, 44, Lethbridge.

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Evan Colenutt, 23, Raymond.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Johnson Chichow Law, 39, Calgary.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Christopher Lysak, 48, Lethbridge.

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Uttering threats.

Justin Martin, 22, Raymond.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Stewart Eastin Oler, 22, Raymond.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Anthony Olienick, 39, Claresholm.

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Joanne Person, 62, Coutts.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Janx Zaremba, 18, Raymond.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

On Tuesday evening, RCMP named two additional people facing charges: Jaclyne Martin, 39, who is charged with possession of a weapon and mischief over $5,000.

Jerry Morin, 40, is also charged with the weapon and mischief offences but additionally faces a conspiracy to murder charge.

Bail conditions include no more protests

Allred, Martin, Oler and Zaremba, Berk, Law, Person have been released on bail with the consent of the Crown.

They are bound by conditions, including that they have no contact with their co-accused, they are not allowed to be within 200 metres of a protest and they are not permitted south of Milk River, except for Person, who lives in Coutts.

Each member of the group is allowed to go back to the protest area once, with a police escort, to retrieve items and vehicles left behind after their arrests.

All seven will be back in court on March 15.

Four others to remain behind bars

The three facing conspiracy to murder charges — Carbert, Lysak and Olienick — will have a bail hearing in superior court at a later date. They’re due back in court on Friday, likely to set a date for those applications.

Although Colenutt is facing the same charges as those who were released, the prosecution would not consent to his release. Johnston did not explain why.

On Monday, Mounties said they received information about a small organized group within the larger protest. That group, according to RCMP, had access to a cache of firearms and ammunition.

In a raid of three trailers, officers seized long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Protest organizer Marco Van Huigenbos said the protest was “infiltrated by an extreme element” and a decision was made for the remaining group to roll out from Coutts on Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m. MT, the Canada Border Services Agency reported that operations at the Coutts crossing had resumed.