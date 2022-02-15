Netflix unveiled their movie slate for 2022, and we couldn’t help but notice all the highly-anticipated action movies scheduled to be released this year. Some of the best action movies will be coming out soon and we can’t wait!

Action films have always been a go-to genre for many people. They make you feel pumped and excited. And it’s something about that feeling of being on a seemingly never-ending rollercoaster of anxiety. There’s tension, but a good kind of tension. It’s fast-paced escapism, and after a long day of work, people need some type of relief. Put on a good action film, and you’re good to go.

Since there are so many action movies coming to Netflix in 2022, it’s going to be hard to figure out which films are worth watching. Fortunately, you have us as a guide. We shared the best action movies coming to Netflix in 2022 right below!

Best action movies coming in 2022

Read on to find out the best action movies you should be on the lookout for in 2022.

Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious little sister, Enola Holmes, will be back solving a new mystery in Enola Holmes 2. Sadly, Netflix has not announced the official release date yet. However, the sequel is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will be reprising her role as the titular character, and Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes. Of course, you can expect Louis Partridge to return in his role as Tewkesbury.

According to Collider, the sequel will follow Enola Holmes as she takes on her first official case as a detective. She’s tasked with solving the case of a missing girl. But the case is too taxing for Enola, so she’ll need all the help she can get from friends and her brother Sherlock.

Production for Enola Holmes 2 wrapped on Jan. 7, and the action film is now in post-production. We’re hoping to see the sequel on Netflix in the summer. Netflix typically releases its biggest movies during the summertime. But there’s a chance the sequel could premiere during the fall. It doesn’t really matter when Enola Holmes 2 will be released on Netflix because people will tune in to watch the film regardless.

Spiderhead

Next up on our list of the best action movies coming in 2022 is Spiderhead. Spiderhead is definitely an action film you want to add to your watchlist when it becomes available. It consists of a cast of familiar faces and has a unique premise.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star in the upcoming Netflix movie. The story is set in the near future and follows two convicts who are offered the chance to lower their sentences if they participate in an experimental drug testing program. The drugs used in the experiment are emotion-altering drugs, which affect a person’s ability to love. One inmate must evade the experiment and save another prisoner that he’s come to care about.

Spiderhead was initially supposed to come out in 2021 but was pushed back for unknown reasons. Now it’s been confirmed to be arriving on the streamer sometime in 2022. Fingers crossed, we get to see this film in the spring or summer. But I think there’s a good chance this film will be released in the summer. It’ll definitely be a summer hit!

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez will be making her Netflix debut in the action film The Mother coming to Netflix this year. We’re so happy to see Jennifer back acting, especially in an action film. We’ve seen her kick butt in the 2002 thriller movie Enough. So we have high expectations for her performance in The Mother.

The Mother is about a former assassin (Jennifer Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left behind from dangerous assailants. Besides Lopez, the cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia, and Yvonne Senat Jones.

Production ended on Jan. 28, and the film is currently in post-production. Unfortunately, we do not have an official release date. However, we’re most likely looking at a summer or early fall release. We’re hoping for a summer release. Honestly, the sooner we can see The Mother, the better.

The Gray Man

The amazingly talented Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) have teamed up again with the upcoming action film The Gray Man. And we have an official release date. The Gray Man is coming to Netflix in July 2022!

The film follows former CIA operative Court Gentry, who becomes an assassin for hire under the name Gray Man. When a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA, Lloyd Hansen, puts a bounty on his head, Gentry must try his hardest to evade capture by international assassins.

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and many others star in this film. This is the first movie Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will be in together, and we’re excited to see this duo appear alongside each other on-screen. Both actors have starred in their fair share of successful action films, so this combination will have everyone talking.

Extraction 2

Fans will finally get to see Extraction 2 after a two-year-long wait. Filming is currently in progress, but a wrap date is unknown. Still, the sequel is confirmed to be arriving on Netflix in 2022.

The first film premiered in April 2020 and became the most-watched original movie in Netflix history at the time. It was reported that 99 million households tuned in to watch the action film in its first four weeks of release. What a feat!

Extraction 2 is expected to be as successful as the first film, if not more. As reported by IMDb, the story will continue where the first film left off. After Tyler Rake barely survives his grave wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, he’s now set to take on a new mission.

Fans will see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black-ops mercenary. There will also be a brand new cast of actors in the sequel.

Netflix has not announced an official release date yet, but I think the earliest we could see this action film is in the summer. It’ll be Netflix’s biggest summer release. However, Netflix could release the sequel at the end of the year. Besides the summer, Netflix also releases some of its biggest movies during the holidays. Extraction 2 could be the movie that closes out the year.

We shared our list of the best action movies coming to Netflix in 2022. What action movies on our list are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below!