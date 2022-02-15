6 Best Free Fire Alternatives: BGMI, PUBG New State Call of Duty Mobile, and More

Free Fire has been officially banned in India. The Government of India banned it along with the 54 Chinese apps on the ground that they were stealing the Indian users’ data and transferring it to China. This shocker leaves a question in the mind of over 500 million players – what will they play now? Well, there are many alternatives of Free Fire available on the Play Store and App store that are safe to play in India. These games will be battle royale games just like the Free Fire and will be very similar.

We have compiled a list of the best Free Fire alternative games that you can play in India in 2022. Let’s check out the list of Free Fire alternatives.

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is the best alternative to Free Fire in India. It is a rebranded version of the previously banned PUBG Mobile in India. Just like the Free Fire, the game features 100 players landing on a map to kill each other and get the victory. It has seasonal awards, a variety of events, a number of characters, skins, weapons, rewards, and more.

There are a number of modes such as Deathmatch, Sniper mode, War, Quick match and more. The graphics of the game are better than Free Fire. BGMI is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and it is made by Krafton Inc.

To download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), click here for Google Play Store | Apple App Store.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State is the latest battle royale game announced by Krafton Inc. It is an upgraded version of the PUBG Mobile with better graphics and a new storyline. You can either play it with your squad, duo or solo. It features new weapons, new maps, new characters, better skins, and new vehicles than the PUBG Mobile. It brings an open-world battleground where players fight in the year 2051.

PUBG New State is said to be a game with PC level graphics and with a better storyline. Free Fire players will surely love this battleground royale game. It is free and available for both Android and iOS devices.

To download PUBG New State, click here for Google Play Store | Apple App Store.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best alternatives to Free Fire. It is a multiplayer FPS game where you can play either quick matches called Deathmatch or long matches with 100 players. The Deathmatch mode is quite popular where you can play with other players in a short time. It features a number of maps, vehicles, characters, weapons, skins, and more. There are many modes and seasonal rewards available in the game. The game downloads skyrocketed when the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile has good graphics and is available for free to download on Google Play Store and Apple App store.

To download Call of Duty: Mobile, click here for Google Play Store | Apple App Store.

Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter is a multiplayer FPS game in a sci-fi and cyberpunk universe. The players can build their clan just like the guilds in Free Fire. It has four classes – Recruit, Assault, Saboteur, and Tank. Users can play with their squad to fight other teams online. The game has been optimized for low end devices as well and gives better 3D graphics. Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter also rewards you daily in-game.

To download Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter, click here for Google Play Store | Apple App Store.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

One of the reasons why people used to play Free Fire was the good performance even on low-end devices, the ScarFall: The Royale Combat continues to have that prowess. The game has 3D graphics with real life animations, high quality gunfire sounds, multiple weapons, various weapon accessories, and more. Users can play with their friends online or offline. It gives you three chances to respawn in FPP and TPP modes to last longer in the game. ScarFall: The Royale Combat comes with exciting rewards and challenges for its players. This game has a variety of vehicles in which you can travel such as helicopters, trains, etc.

To download ScarFall: The Royale Combat, click here for Google Play Store.

MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

The MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game is a 3D FPS game that is all about survival and shooting. There are a lot of characters and gaming modes from which players can choose. Players can either play with their friends in a 5v5 match or a solo game. The game has over 40 guns such as machine guns, snipers, etc to choose from. There are a total of 9 maps included in the game. You can also participate in clan based tournaments and compete with global players to win real money. The game has a free-to-play mode in which you can play as much as you want without any energy system.

To download MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game, click here for Google Play Store | Apple App Store.

