The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019.

Charles Platiau | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Airbnb — Shares of the property rental company advanced 5% during extended trading Tuesday following the company’s fourth-quarter results. Airbnb earned 8 cents during the period on $1.53 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 3 cents on $1.46 billion in sales. The company also gave strong guidance.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel company’s stock slid more than 2% after Wynn missed earnings estimates for the fourth quarter. Wynn lost $1.37 per share excluding items, which was a wider loss than analysts had been expecting. Revenue, however, topped expectations. The company reported sales of $1.05 billion, compared to the $994 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Roblox — Shares of the gaming company dropped more than 12% after Roblox’s fourth-quarter results missed expectations on the top and bottom line. The company lost 25 cents per share during the period and reported sales of $770 million. Wall Street was expecting the company to lose 13 cents per share on $772 million in revenue, according to estimates from Refintiv.

Denny’s — Shares of Denny’s dropped 10% after the company’s fourth-quarter results disappointed Wall Street. Denny’s earned 16 cents per share on $107.6 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 17 cents on $111.8 million in revenue.



