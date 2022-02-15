Just recently it was revealed that the fans would be getting a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be leading the remake of the 1998 classic comedy movie.

Well, according to the latest scoop, Akshay and Tiger Starrer is now India’s first-ever film to be announced on Metaverse. Yes, you have read that absolutely right!

Recently it was revealed that producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment had bought a virtual land on Metaverse, titled Poojaverse. For the unversed, this space in the meta will be used to create the first-ever quality immersive experiences for the audience through the announcement of their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is to be noted that this film is India’s first-ever movie to be announced on the platform.

While sharing this amazing news on their Twitter handle, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starred Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shared a video with the caption that read, “Experience the first-ever Indian film announcement on the metaverse our very own virtual space called #Poojaverse – We are excited for you’ll to experience & know about #PoojaEntertainment & our projects through yet another medium,”

As per PTI, filmmaker Deepshikha Deshmukh was really stoked about the much-awaited movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to come out in the Metaverse. It is noted that the movie will be released on Christmas 2023, and in 5 languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While sharing her statement Deshmukh said, ”Poojaverse is a step from our end in that very direction. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space. We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also gave out his views on the topic saying, ”A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that’s already started bearing shape and taking a form that’s ever-evolving.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The actor starred alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Ajay Devgan and Ranveer returned as Singham and Simmbha for a cameo role in the movie. Whereas Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming project Ganpath.

