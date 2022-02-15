Aldi’s hanging egg chair is loved by shoppers and it always sells out whenever its back in stock. The supermarket has just announced a new date for when it next restocked.
If you missed the chance to buy Aldi’s hanging egg chair last Sunday, don’t worry.
The supermarket has just announced a new date for its most popular Specialbuy item.
The Aldi hanging egg chair will be restocked on Thursday 3 March 2022 at 8AM.
And for the first time ever, shoppers will also be able to buy the chair in Aldi stores at the same date and time.
Other new launches include the Kamado BBQ.
It’s a whopping £869 cheaper than rival brands and can cook a variety of meats and vegetable to perfection.
Now available for £399, buy it here.
Reviews love the BBQ and 89 percent of reviewers have given it a five star rating.
Suzy C said: “Amazing price for the quality of kit.”
Sue G also commented: “Assembly was easy and the finished product looks great. It’s fantastic value compared to the more expensive brands.”
