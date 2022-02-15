Aldi’s hanging egg chair is loved by shoppers and it always sells out whenever its back in stock. The supermarket has just announced a new date for when it next restocked.

If you missed the chance to buy Aldi’s hanging egg chair last Sunday, don’t worry.

The supermarket has just announced a new date for its most popular Specialbuy item.

The Aldi hanging egg chair will be restocked on Thursday 3 March 2022 at 8AM.

And for the first time ever, shoppers will also be able to buy the chair in Aldi stores at the same date and time.