



Amazon is running an incredible Echo Dot deal right now that Alexa fans don’t want to miss out on. The 4th gen Echo Dot, which first was released back in 2020, usually costs £49.99 on its own. But right now this can be picked up with one month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited access for £17.98 if you’re a Prime member or £19.98 if you’re a non-subscriber.

Amazon Music Unlimited usually costs £9.99 per month if you’re not a Prime subscriber, or £7.99 if you are. So this deal effectively brings the price of the Echo Dot 4th gen speaker down to just £9.99. That’s a whopping £40 saving, or a 69 percent discount. If you like the sound of this deal then you best not delay as it won’t last forever. The Amazon Echo Dot deal runs out after the end of this month. The 4th gen Echo Dot was first unveiled back in September 2020, and along with the 4th gen Echo marks the biggest redesign to the Echo range since the smart speaker first debuted. Previous Echo Dot speakers boast the iconic disc shape design, while other Echo speakers are cylindrical.

However, the latest Echo Dot and Echo devices sport an eye-catching spherical shape. Not only that, but the 4th gen Echo Dot and Echo devices are environmentally conscious. The Echo and Echo Dot 4th gen devices are made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and fabric plus 50 percent recycled plastic. And if you take advantage of this deal you’ll be able to stream lossless music via Amazon Music Unlimited on your Echo Dot. This type of streaming fidelity offers the same quality of audio as listening to a CD, and is something that Amazon Music Unlimited’s big rival Spotify currently doesn’t offer. Besides all this, the Echo Dot will offer all the Alexa skills you know and love, and the ability to put it front and centre of your smart home set-up.

Usually, for anyone curious about seeing what Alexa is all about, the best entry-point is the 3rd gen Echo Dot with money saving deals often available on it. But the 3rd-gen Echo Dot is currently priced on its own on the Amazon UK website for £24.99. You can head to money-saving website TopCashback and join up as a new member to get a £10 signing-on bonus that will bring the price of the 3rd gen Echo Dot down to under £15. However, for just a few pounds more you can get access to the Amazon Music Unlimited and have the most up-to-date Echo Dot model in your home. If you do take advantage of the Echo Dot 4th gen deal that’s running right now just be aware that – if you don’t want to continue using Music Unlimited – you’ll need to cancel your subscription before your first month is up.









