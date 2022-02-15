



At the moment TopCashback is offering new members a £10 signing-on bonus which can be used to get money off products available at thousands of retailers. One of the retailers bargain hunters can use this offer with is Amazon, with the TopCashback £10 new member reward available to use with first-party Amazon devices right now – so Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders and the Fire TV range. If you want to take advantage of this deal the first thing you need to do is head to this page on the TopCashback website and join as a new member. After doing that you’ll then need to visit the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website.

Scroll down to the ‘Amazon.co.uk offers’ section and then click the get cashback button next to the product you’re after – in this case Fire TV devices. After placing your order your TopCashback account will be topped up with the money you’ve earned. You will then be able to move this money into your wallet either with a BACS transfer, by topping up your PayPal account or by loading the funds onto a range of gift cards available. The TopCashback new member deal is available until the end of this month, so even if you find out about this offer after the Fire TV discount ends you’ll still be able to sign-up and get discounts on other products. The site earns commission for directing its users to thousands of websites it partners with, and generously gives bargain hunters a “100 percent” cut of this.

Depending on which website you head to, you’ll either be able to earn cashback on a select line of products available or virtually all of the listed items online. The TopCashback new member bonus can only be used in conjunction with products where cashback rates are available. In the case of Amazon, a 2.5 percent cashback rate is offered on first-party devices – so the Fire TV range, Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders. Other retailers that partner with TopCashback to offer cashback include Argos, Currys and GAME.









