Avoid washing your hair too often

How often you wash your hair will ultimately depend on your hair type. In general though, the more often you wash it, the more your scalp regenerates the oil you’re washing out.

This will make it greasier than it would have been if you’d left it unwashed.

The experts said: “Aim to wash your hair less, as this lets your scalp adjust and only produce the necessary amount of oil.

“It may take a while to get used to if you’re a serial daily hair washer, so find what works with your hair.

“For finer hair, it’s recommended to wash every two to three days, and people with thicker hair can even go five days without a shampoo.”

Choose your products wisely

When it comes to shampoo, the experts recommend sticking to sulphate-free and paraben-free formulas (such as the Josh Wood Colour shampoos and conditioners).

They said: “These ingredients make the shampoo lather, which is satisfying and something we’ve been conditioned to associate with ‘clean hair’, but they also dry out the hair and make the colour fade.

“The lathering effect caused by shampoos with these ingredients strip the hair more than it needs to be, which can lead to grease due to overproduction of oil.

“We need to get out of the mindset that shampoo must lather to do its job!”