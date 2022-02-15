Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had to deal with extreme online trolling after making their relationship official in 2019. The couple’s age difference of 12 years and the merciless social media trolls have been the talk of the town since the time they started dating, but nothing could deter their bond as they stood like a rock for each other.

Arjun on dealing with online trolls

Recently, in an interview with HT City, Arjun opened up about how he prepared himself to deal with trolls. He said, “I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I’ve been through situations in life that have been far worse—seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi—you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent.”

He continued, “Sometimes, you don’t have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in. You’ve to also understand the circumstances, the complexities, and give it time.”

The actor further elaborated, “So, standing up doesn’t always mean being in your face. It sometimes is just about holding your own silently and doing your thing, living each day and not thinking so much about the negativity. What’s the worst that can happen? It hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate… I guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!”

Arjun on how they got over social media toxicity

Talking about how it took time for the couple to get over all the social media toxicity, he said, “We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. I made peace with the fact that once you’re out there for people to see and judge, you’ve to allow a bit of breathing room for people to understand and absorb and start looking at the relationship the way you want them to.”

Recently, the couple were also speculated to have parted ways but Arjun shut down rumours of their split and clapped back at the haters in style.

Lead Image Credit: Malaika Arora, Instagram