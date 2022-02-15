Back in 1981 a brand new DeLorean set buyers back around $25,000 (£18,000) and the cars were manufactured in Belfast.

Now, good used examples fetch around £50-60,000 and the new model is likely to cost far in excess of that.

Six of the cars were used for filming of the Back to the Future trilogy, three of which still exist today.

The last of the movie cars to be auctioned went for $541,000 (£400,000) at auction in 2011.