Tomasz Schafernaker, 43, was feeling a little apprehensive about setting off on a trip he described as “necessary” this week, as the weather didn’t look on his side. The BBC Weatherman admitted the storm that’s set to descend on the UK and parts of Europe in the middle of the week might impact his travels.
Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the meteorologist shared a snap from the window of an airport, overlooking the sunrise and multiple planes on the tarmac outside.
He captioned it: “Exactly the same as emoji,” alongside a symbol of a sunrise.
But he followed it up with a more serious point: “Quick, necessary trip this week.
“I’m keeping a VERY close eye on the forecast myself.
Earlier this month, Tomasz reunited with BBC Breakfast pal Carol Kirkwood, who is a regular weather presenter on the show.
To fan’s delight, she shared a candid snap of the pair in the studio.
In view of her 217,000 followers, the 59-year-old weather forecaster pouted in the cheeky photo.
Carol looked chic in a fitted green dress as she posed for the selfie.