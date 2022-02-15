Warzone fans love the Iron Trials mode, where players could earn bragging rights by winning “the toughest Battle Royale mode” to come to the game. The mode is finally returning but in a slightly different form.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 has arrived, and despite the disappointment with delays, players finally have some exciting new content to enjoy. As well as the new mode Caldera Clash, Iron Trials will also return – this time to Rebirth Island.

Iron Trials is a hardcore Warzone experience where players have more health, making accuracy even more important. In Iron Trials, you have to “flex your mastery over the entire arsenal of weapons” and “prove you can handle any firefight with any type of armament.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone’s Iron Trials mode, including when it will officially return.

Iron Trials will be returning during Warzone Pacific Season 2 on March 3, 2022.

Unlike the previous rendition of the mode, this time Iron Trials will take place on Rebirth Island and be called “Rebirth Iron Trials.” The latest blog by Call of Duty provided information on its development, as unlike the previous rendition of the mode, Rebirth Iron Trials was made by Beenox.

The devs claim that the mode is “custom-made for highly competitive players,” featuring “its own set of weaponry (from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) and numerous rule changes to increase time-to-kill (TTK).”

Further, the mode is for Duos and will feature a “similar circle collapse size and speed” to the regular Rebirth Island mode. The rules are expected to be the same as what they previously were, which players can view below, but the devs confirmed more information will be revealed ahead of March 3.

Warzone Rebirth Iron Trials reward

For winning a game of Rebirth Iron Trials, players can get their hands on a unique Animated Calling Card.

Devs said that “there’s no participation trophy for this mode,” and only those who win Iron Trials will receive the Calling Card.

Warzone Iron Trials rules

In many ways, Iron Trials is a more competitive version of Warzone. The Gulag is more skill-reliant, loadout drops are rarer and more difficult to acquire, and the time-to-kill (TTK) has been raised across the board.

Thanks to the Call of Duty blog, here are all the rules for Warzone’s Iron Trials:

Rebirth Iron Trials Duos

Despite being on Rebirth Island this time, the Iron Trials rule set remains the same as what it was on Verdansk. However, the mode will be a Duos-only playlist, if this changes we will update this piece.

You can find all of the exclusive rules for the previous iteration of the game mode below. When we get our hands on the Rebirth Island version we’ll be sure to update this information.

Operator and time-to-kill changes

Base Health: Compared to a normal match, all players base health is increased from 100 to 250.

Compared to a normal match, all players base health is increased from 100 to 250. Health Regeneration: The regen delay timer has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds and regen per second has been decreased from 120 per second to 40. It may be wise for players to reconsider preferred Perks and Equipment.

The regen delay timer has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds and regen per second has been decreased from 120 per second to 40. It may be wise for players to reconsider preferred Perks and Equipment. Starting Equipment: Players drop in with a .44 Magnum and a Sledgehammer.

Devs have previously made it their mission to increase Warzone’s TTK, saying that it increases “the overall capacity for skill expression” and enables “more escapes from impossible situations, moments of finesse, epic outplays, and opportunities to flex exquisite marksmanship.”

They said that Iron Trials health change is “set to affect the feel of combat, time-to-kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability as the entire game is effectively altered!”

No free Loadout Drops

Even if you Gulag’d early and are scrambling to find cash and more weapons, you can always be safe in the knowledge that a free Loadout Drop will arrive at the start of the second and fifth circles.

But not in Iron Trials, where Complimentary Loadout Drops have been disabled. Staying alive and finding cash has never been more important, especially when “the cost at a Buy Station has risen, too.”

Players will have to collect and spend $15,000 instead of the standard $10,000 to purchase a Loadout Drop in this game mode.

Tougher Gulag

In Iron Trials, devs have revealed that the Gulag is still open, but will emphasize one-on-one skill. They also said that “the only thing standing between you and redeployment is the agility of your trigger finger.”

Players have previously called for dual weapons and Tactical Equipment to be removed from the Gulag, and Raven is delivering in the Iron Trials Gulag.

No akimbo

No semi-auto or fully-auto Shotguns

Almost no Tactical Equipment

Light Machine Guns (except the RPD (BOCW)) and all Tactical Rifles have been removed from Gulag Loadouts

Also, if you win your one-on-one, you’ll now redeploy with whatever weapons and equipment you had in the Gulag.

No Stopping Power or Dead Silence

Players have long complained about the luck-based advantage that the powerful Field Upgrades Stopping Power and Dead Silence brings.

Raven Software has previously reduced Stopping Power spawn rates and allowed High Alert to counter Dead Silence, but Iron Trials removes both.

Sniper Rifle, Stun Grenade, and Medical Syringe nerfs

Sniper Rifles are some of Warzone’s most powerful tools, allowing you to take out targets at extremely long range without getting your hands dirty. However, Iron Trials has made it so Sniper Rifles “Can only one-shot to the head within 30 meters.”

This will likely promote more aggressive playstyles for snipers, where they must close the gap to land that ever-important one-shot kill.

In addition, Stun Grenades and Medical Syringes will also see their effectiveness decreased by a whopping 50%, making them not nearly as strong as they are in regular game modes.

Fewer vehicles

A common strategy for surviving in Warzone is to move around in the safety of Big Bertha Trucks, SUVs, and Helicopters. You won’t be able to do this in Iron Trials, though, as the only vehicles on the map will be ATVs and Dirt Bikes.

You won’t be able to run over your opponents with such ease, and you won’t be able to use the vehicles for cover. Raven recommends you “Plan your drops carefully and rotate early.”

Loot changes

You can find all of the game-changing loot changes that are in effect in the Warzone Iron Trials game mode below:

Basic Attachments: Common weapons will start with an attachment – most to provide their max magazine size.

Common weapons will start with an attachment – most to provide their max magazine size. Rarity Spawn Rates: Epic and Legendary weapons are now harder to find. Players will have to open a few more boxes than usual to find what they’re looking for.

Epic and Legendary weapons are now harder to find. Players will have to open a few more boxes than usual to find what they’re looking for. New Rarity – Classified: These Black Ops Cold War weapons will spawn with a few more attachments than usual – more than the standard five. That said, good luck finding one.

These Black Ops Cold War weapons will spawn with a few more attachments than usual – more than the standard five. That said, good luck finding one. Killstreaks: Drop rates have been reduced. Time to stop spamming UAVs and to start putting those senses to the test.

Drop rates have been reduced. Time to stop spamming UAVs and to start putting those senses to the test. Cash Spawns: Larger piles of cash are rarer. Players will have to stay on top of scavenging for cash if they plan to afford a Loadout.

Larger piles of cash are rarer. Players will have to stay on top of scavenging for cash if they plan to afford a Loadout. Field Upgrades: No Dead Silence. No Stopping Power Rounds. Period.

Buy Station price changes

Armor Bundle: $1,500 to $2,000

$1,500 to $2,000 Gas Mask: $3,000 to $4,000

$3,000 to $4,000 Cluster Strike: $3,000 to $4,000

$3,000 to $4,000 Precision Strike: $3,500 to $4,500

$3,500 to $4,500 Self Revive: $4,000 to $5,000

$4,000 to $5,000 UAV: $4,000 to $6,000

$4,000 to $6,000 Loadout Drop Marker: $10,000 to $15,000

The Buy Station not only has adjusted prices, but it also gives players the chance to buy the Specialist Perk bonus too. It will set players back a whopping $50,000, so you will do well to acquire one in a game.

Supply Run discounts are now 50% on every item except Team Redeploy (100%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (10%)

The Hardline Perk now gives a 25% discount to every item except Self Revive (20%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (20%)

Contracts price changes

Recon: $1,100

$1,100 Scavenger: $1,600

$1,600 Bounty: $2,500

$2,500 Supply Run: $1,200

Will Iron Trials come to Warzone Custom Lobbies?

Iron Trials had been incredibly popular, with many players calling for it to be a permanent ranked mode. With confirmation about a ranked mode coming to Warzone in the future, perhaps Iron Trials will inspire its ruleset.

Iron Trials ’84 Duos will remain live through the 30th. As for customs… it’s not coming 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸 is all we can say for now. 😉 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 22, 2021

Back in September, Raven Software told YouTuber JGOD: “As for customs… it’s not coming tomorrow is all we can say for now.”

So, it sounds very likely that Iron Trials rules will make their way to Custom Lobbies and competitive Warzone, but there’s no confirmation on when. However, we’ll let you know as soon as it’s confirmed.

That’s everything we know about Warzone Pacific’s Rebirth Iron Trials mode! For more, check out all the Chemical Weapon Research Lab locations on Caldera.

Image Credit: Activision