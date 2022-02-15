Bridgerton fans were taken aback when Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Bassett, left the show after season one. However, in an interview with British GQ, the star refused to rule out a surprise appearance in the second chapter. For book readers, the news of his departure wouldn’t have been as much of a shock. Each novel focuses on the love stories of all eight Bridgerton children. Written by Julia Quinn, the author made the decision to focus on new characters with each instalment, and with recent casting announcements, the new outing on Netflix can be pieced together.

It is important to note that the Netflix series has made some changes to the original novels. One of the biggest is the fact it added new characters for the show and even whole storylines. However, the main plot of season one followed the first book closely, so there is definitely a guarantee of certain events transpiring.

The most obvious takeaway from the books is that audiences will be spending less time with Daphne and Duke Simon. The second novel, titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, instead focused on Anthony Bridgerton.

It is already known that Jonathan Bailey, who played Anthony in season one, is returning. Fans will be spending a lot more time with him this time around, and a recent cast interview confirmed this.

