While WFH employees are spending less money on train fares, petrol and parking, soaring gas and electricity bills are likely to wipe out any savings, the data suggests. The Opinions & Lifestyle Survey from the Office for National Statistics for January shows 46 percent of staff have saved money in general thanks to being at home.

But 24 percent said they are paying more on home internet and 86 percent said their utility bills total had risen – a trend which is bound to continue given the soaring price of wholesale gas that has pushed 25 suppliers out of business.

Less than a third reported that their spending on food had stayed the same – and a third had spent more on it since quitting office life.

Half have kissed goodbye to the costs of fuel and parking for the daily trip to work by car, while 40 percent reported saving cash on commuting by public transport.