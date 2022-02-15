Every video game, primarily or entirely based on multiplayer like Call of Duty Warzone, must have a functional anti-cheat system. Unlike single-player games, using cheats in multiplayer can be highly detrimental as it disrupts the enjoyment of other players.

The situation becomes even worse when the game is massively multiplayer and competitive, like Call of Duty Warzone. However, the developers Raven Software and Activision are not oblivious to the need, and it was for the same reason why Ricochet was added to the game.

Warzone’s anti-cheat software was anticipated to deter cheaters in the game. Activision is actively fighting the war against hackers and cheaters, and their lawsuit against EngineOwning sends the same signal. Unfortunately, much to the fans’ disappointment, Ricochet has hardly been able to do the required tasks.

Call of Duty Warzone cheater gets to flaunt cheats on TikTok

Such is the grim situation of Ricochet that a Call of Duty cheater has recently uploaded a clip on TikTok. The cheater shows how the person is manipulating the game in the clip.