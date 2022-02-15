Sponsored Video


According to podiatrists, Harry’s foot condition is likely caused by long hours spent on his feet and high impact training in the Armed Forces.

Fortunately for Harry, Camilla’s favourite brand has launched a collection of men’s shoes for bunions.

A spokesperson from Sole Bliss told Express.co.uk: “Sole Bliss has sent two pairs of their ‘Miracle Trainers’ to Prince Harry in a bid to be the first brand to sell to both male and female members of the Royal Family, on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Harry’s new shoes cost £189 and will be available in four colours.





