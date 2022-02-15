Sponsored Video


Linda immediately suggests Joseph can stay with her at her swanky hotel, and the youngster is thrilled. 

She then goes a step further by tentatively suggesting to Chesney it’s clear they’re going through a difficult time and it might be best if Joseph came to live with her in Portugal. 

However, Linda’s actions backfire when Chesney orders her to stay away from Joseph. 

Later on, Joseph approaches his grandmother and she asks him outright if he would like to live with her. 





