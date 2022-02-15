It’s a Full Moon tonight, but that’s not the only astrological event that will cause fluctuations in your emotions. Venus and Mars are joining forces in earthy Capricorn and things are heating up in the bedroom. Keen to find out more? Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for February 16.
Venus and Mars line up in Capricorn today and this is a really exciting and lusty aspect.
Astrology King said: “Venus conjunct Mars increases your desire for intimate relations and sexual satisfaction.
“Your tender and sensual side compliments your raw passion and sex appeal to make you highly attractive.
“This is an excellent weekly horoscope for dating, making new friends, entertaining, and also for creative work.”
As mentioned, Venus and Mars are situated in the earthy sign of Capricorn this morning and this is going to heighten our passionate and pressing feelings.
This transit generates warm, expressive, and lively energy, according to Cafe Astrology.
The site explains: “Venus is diplomatic, gentle, romantic, and sensitive, while Mars is more direct, sexual, and assertive. Venus can soften the aggressiveness of Mars.”
Astrology.com adds: “When the lover planets are linked in a magical embrace in a stoic Saturn-ruled sign, there is an air of maturity when considering the long-term impact of ambitious romantic and financial commitments. It can be quite the ardent transit!”
There’s a Full Moon in Leo tonight, bringing even more excitement to the day.
Cafe Astrology said: “The Full Moon is a time of culmination and epiphany. There can be a creative, romantic, and dynamic element to our revelations.
“While the Leo Moon is proud and intensely individual, not content with simply being just one of the team, the Aquarius Sun, while also individualistic, values independence and the team.
“The Full Moon illuminates this conflict and invites us to strike a balance.”
The Full Moon isn’t acting alone, it is quincunx Pluto.
Astrology King said: “This intensifies your emotions and exposes your deepest fears, worries, and secrets.
“The Full Moon is even more strongly influenced by the exact alignment of Venus and Mars.
“This intensifies your passionate desires and makes love relationships the major theme of this Full Moon.
“However, some poisonous fixed stars suggest that immoral or reckless activity could jeopardise a valued relationship.”
Be careful what you say on this Full Moon, as your words can be cutting.
Cafe Astrology warned: “Consider that new feelings and revelations are emotional ones, and we might want to exercise some care expressing them.”