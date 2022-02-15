It’s a Full Moon tonight, but that’s not the only astrological event that will cause fluctuations in your emotions. Venus and Mars are joining forces in earthy Capricorn and things are heating up in the bedroom. Keen to find out more? Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for February 16.

Venus and Mars line up in Capricorn today and this is a really exciting and lusty aspect.

Astrology King said: “Venus conjunct Mars increases your desire for intimate relations and sexual satisfaction.

“Your tender and sensual side compliments your raw passion and sex appeal to make you highly attractive.

“This is an excellent weekly horoscope for dating, making new friends, entertaining, and also for creative work.”

