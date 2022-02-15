This Morning viewers soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Keith and Brian’s appearance on the ITV show.

“Loved that interview with #boyzlife, proper giggle a minute. One of the best interviews I’ve watched with Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning,” @JoviGirl_1980 commented.

“Just rushing off to buy Boyzlife tickets #ThisMorning,” @Stepharrnee enthused.

Boyzlife’s new album Old School is set to be released May 6th 2022.

This Morning airs weekdays at 11am on ITV.