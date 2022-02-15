Doctor Strange 2’s latest trailer wowed MCU fans at its Super Bowl debut on Sunday and there’s one scene in particular fans are going over with a fine tooth comb. Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer was handcuffed and escorted in front of the Illuminati, as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X said, “We should tell him the truth?” The superhero group of big brains from Marvel Comics has included Stephen Strange, Charles Xavier, Iron Man, Namor, Mr Fantastic and Black Bolt, so there’s a ton of speculation that variants of these characters will show up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Patrick Stewart is reprising his Professor X from the Fox X-Men movies and could well be a variant given that Charles Xavier died in Logan.

And then there’s Black Bolt, who was played by Anson Mount in the ill-fated Inhumans TV show, which was cancelled after just one season.

By the sounds of it, the 48-year-old is being given another chance to play the ruler of Attilan.

A couple of months ago, Fandomwire – who correctly predicted Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s inclusion in Spider-Man No Way Home a year before release –report that the Inhumans leader is indeed in Doctor Strange 2.