According to the British betting and gambling company Ladbrokes he is leading the race with an impressive 11/10 odds as the next Doctor.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Rumours surrounding a sensational TARDIS return for David Tennant are gathering speed, and the latest odds suggest that’s exactly what Doctor Who chiefs have up their sleeve when it comes to Jodie Whittaker’s replacement.”

Although some actors have had recurring roles, no one is yet to hold the impressive lead’s title for multiple seasons.

Peter Capaldi played the twelfth Doctor and appeared as Lobus Caecilius in the episode The Fires of Pompeii when David was the Doctor with other actors also appearing in multiple episodes as different characters.