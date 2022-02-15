



A PROBE has been launched after reports emerged of a dog being stabbed to death in Hull. Humberside Police and the RSPCA are investigating the horrid attack. Hull Live has reported that the dog was a Yorkshire terrier and that a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident. However, both the police and the RSPCA have not confirmed whether there has been a prosecution.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA received a report of a distressing incident involving a dog which was stabbed to death in Hull. “We are now looking into this, however, we cannot discuss incidents about specific people and what action may have been taken. “We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined. “We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.” Humberside Police also confirmed it was aware of the incident, but added that it had since been passed onto RSPCA to probe.

Last year saw tougher prison sentences brought in for instances of animal cruelty. This included increasing maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty from six months to five years. As well as a prison sentence, offenders can also receive an unlimited fine and banned from owning pets. The changes came into effect following a public consultation in 2017 which saw huge support for more stringent measures against those who hurt animals. The disgusting crime was discovered not long after the RSPCA investigated a dog whose remains were found in a bin in Manchester. The black female Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog was found wrapped in bloodied towels which had then been placed in a bin bag and dumped in the bin. The body was found by local teenagers. It has not been confirmed how the attacked dog in Hull was discovered.









Source link

Related