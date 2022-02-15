The ‘licence valid from date’ will be the date your last licence was issued.
Once your licence has been issued, the DVLA says drivers should allow two weeks before it is received.
However, in some cases, drivers could still face delays to driving licences if extra checks are needed.
The DVSA said: “There are ongoing delays with driving licence applications where further information is needed from doctors.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.