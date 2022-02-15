The latest IFOP poll conducted this month showed that a majority of French people surveyed wants a referendum on France’s membership to the EU. The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,002 people, representative of the French population aged 18 and over.
Following the surprise result, Generation Frexit campaigners called on all Presidential candidates to promise a Frexit referendum in their manifesto ahead of the April vote.
They said: “The result of this poll conducted by IFOP in February 2022 is clear: a majority of French people want this referendum.
“Thirty years after the Maastricht Treaty, they are aware that the conditions of membership of the European Union have nothing to do with what they were at the beginning. Whether they are for or against leaving the EU, they feel it is normal and democratic to be consulted on this issue.
“At a time when presidential candidates are avoiding the EU issue or proposing unworkable solutions such as disobedience or the superiority of national law over EU law, this poll should challenge them.
“Some say that the lack of explicit mention of leaving the EU is an election tactic. If this were the case, it would be a tactical miscalculation since the EU is nothing but law and treaties.
“Disobeying or no longer recognising the hierarchy of norms means taking a position for a de facto Frexit, which the media and EU supporters will not fail to remind us of during the period between the two elections.
“It is therefore a losing strategy that will lead to the opposite result of what is desired.
“It is not too late for the candidates Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Éric Zemmour, Fabien Roussel, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan or Marine Le Pen to change their tactics.
“They should propose to the French people a renegotiation in Brussels and commit themselves, whatever the outcome of the negotiations, to organise this referendum on France’s membership of the EU. The worst they could be accused of would be to seek to enforce the will of the majority and express democracy.
“Majority in all ages and all professions!
“It should be done during the next quinquennium!”
French voters will head to the polls on April 10 to decide whether President Emmanuel Macron should keep his seat at the Elysee.
Mr Macron is however yet to confirm his candidacy for the elections.
The second and final round will be held on April 24.
Additional reporting by Maria Ortega