“Bend and Snap is forever.”

Get ready to practice your bend and snap because Legally Blonde 3 is in the works!


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

The iconic piece of early 2000s cinema is finally getting the trilogy treatment, and Reese Witherspoon is leading the way…with a little help from Mindy Kaling!


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Hulu

The duo have been keeping most of the details about the film under wraps, but a few bits of info may have slipped through — and this is your one-stop shop for all we know so far.

Here is all that’s been said about the movie as of now:

Reese Witherspoon will definitely be returning to star as Elle Woods — and she’ll be producing the film as well!


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Reese is doing more than just starring in the new Legally Blonde flick. When the film was announced, Reese revealed that her production company will be at the helm of the movie, and she couldn’t be more excited. 

“I think [Elle] just inspired people to believe in themselves. She’s inspired me to really keep an open mind. I think her spirit is something we could all use a little bit more of right now,” Reese said during a cast reunion in 2020. 

The upcoming flick is being co-written by Mindy Kaling, who has been a longtime fan of the films.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

In May 2020, it was confirmed that Mindy Kaling would be co-writing the film alongside Dan Goor. Not only have the duo created great projects together in the past, but Mindy is also a really big fan of the Legally Blonde series. 

“I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character, and when Reese asked me to write it, I was like, ‘Absolutely!'” Mindy told Access.

And don’t worry, it’s not going to stray too far from the original movies.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mindy says she wants to preserve key elements of the original films, like iconic catchphrases and other fan favorites from the first two flicks. 

“Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie,” Mindy said while she while she was in the middle of writing. 

Elle is probably going to still be married to Emmett in the film, and they’ll have their own family.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Although Mindy has remained tight lipped about the plot of the film, Mindy did share some of what she envisioned for Elle’s future. 

“I’m always fascinated to see where Elle would be in 2021 with all the political movements that have happened. I think she’s, like, married to Emmett [and] they have a nice family going on,” Mindy said in an interview with Extra

There’s going to be lots of new cast members — and they’re going to be way more diverse than the original films.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

“There’s definitely gonna be a lot of new faces in the movie. Reflecting the world as it is now is something that’s really important to Reese, and so having there be like diversity is super, super important. You can definitely count on that,” Mindy shared with E!.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mindy says she knew Jennifer Coolidge had to be a part of the film, but after seeing her in The White Lotus, she decided that she would need a more expanded role.  

“Obviously, Paulette was just, like, so integral to the whole franchise, but once we saw [The White Lotus] we were like, ‘Ooh, we really want to make sure that she has something really juicy to do,'” Mindy told E!.

Luke Wilson is completely down to appear in the movie, although his role hasn’t been confirmed just yet.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Back in 2020, Luke was asked if he would consider reprising his role as Emmett in Legally Blonde 3, and he said he was totally down to be a part of the new movie. 

“Of course [I’d do it]. As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps,” Luke shared with Us Weekly

Holland Taylor would also love to be involved in the film and has some big dreams for her character.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Holland Taylor, who played Professor Stromwell in the original film, says she wants to return for the new film and hopes that her character has moved up in the ranks in her career. 

“If they don’t have that character back as a Supreme Court justice or an even more elevated professor or as part of the government, they’re crazy,” Holland said back in 2018. 

Production on the movie is “still in development,” so it hasn’t started filming just yet.


Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Legally Blonde 3 is set to premiere on May 20, 2022 — although it’s been pushed back once before, so stay tuned for more updates!



