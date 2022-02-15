

Reese is doing more than just starring in the new Legally Blonde flick. When the film was announced, Reese revealed that her production company will be at the helm of the movie, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I think [Elle] just inspired people to believe in themselves. She’s inspired me to really keep an open mind. I think her spirit is something we could all use a little bit more of right now,” Reese said during a cast reunion in 2020.