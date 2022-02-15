Lyrics handwritten by Paul McCartney are set to go on display for the first time ever. The notebook that features the lyrics, which was compiled between 1967 and 1968, features a draft of the now-renowned song ‘Hey Jude’.

Sgt. Pepper and The White Album . It will be exhibited at The Beatles Story in Liverpool from 22 February 2022, and features artwork, poetry and doodles by John, Paul, George, Ringo and Mal, offering a glimpse into this era for the band while in the midst of creating two albums,and

The notebook, which belonged to tour manager Mal Evans, also contains recording notes written by George Harrison for ‘All You Need is Love’, verses and part-lyrics for ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, ‘For The Benefit of Mr Kite’, ‘Good Morning Good Morning’ and ‘All Together Now’. Also featured inside are various sketches, including a design for the drum skin featured on the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

A consultant specialist in Beatles memorabilia, Stephen Maycock, described the notebook as, ‘a unique document, covering as it does such an important period in the career of the most important band in pop music history. It provides a fascinating insight into the Beatles’ creative process and shows just how close Mal was to that.’

Mal Evans, who was recently featured in the ‘Get Back’ documentary, was part of the Beatles’ trusted inner circle and worked with the band from 1963 until their break-up, both as a bodyguard and a roadie, and later a personal assistant.